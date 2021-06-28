Roy Keane charges at Joao Félix. “How much did it cost, 100 million? He is an impostor “

06/28/2021 at 6:46 PM CEST

Roy Keane has charged hard against Joao Félix after the elimination of Portugal in the round of 16 of the European Championship. The former Irish footballer, who currently serves as a commentator in England, was not satisfied with the role of the Atlético de Madrid forward during the game against Belgium.

The ex of the Manchester United criticized the little incidence of Joao Félix on the terrain of game, that had three occasions from its entrance to the field in minute 55. “He is an impostor. His country needed him, but when he entered he did nothing. How much did it cost, 100 million? If I were Cristiano I would go to look for him in the locker room. “

Roy Keane did not just criticize the impact of the “menino”, but also gave him a couple of tips regarding his technique. “It bothers me especially when it comes to quality players. There is no excuse to position the body that way to hit the ball and miss the shot. They are high-level players and must put the goalkeeper to the test, they cannot miss these opportunities.

However, not everything was critical. The former Irish footballer praised the role of Cristiano Ronaldo in the national team, who has managed to score 5 goals in 4 games. “He is the smartest footballer I have ever seen, because of how he plays and how he gets involved in creating. Besides, he has that skill and that point of arrogance that great players need. “