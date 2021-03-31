Roy Keane blames Everton for Ireland’s failure in the Playoffs | National teams

It has not been a good start for the Irish National Team in the European Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022. The team led by Stephen Kenny was defeated (0-1) last Saturday, March 27, against Luxembourg, unleashing a wave of criticism in the country of the Old Continent, since the selection accumulates two consecutive defeats and is last in group A.

Precisely, after the painful defeat suffered at home, Roy Keane, former player of Manchester United and legend of Ireland, referred to the failure of his country at the start of the Qualifiers, ensuring that the bad moment of the national team is due, to a great extent Part of it is that their best player, Seamus Coleman, captain of Everton, is in a poor level as a result of the low competitive rhythm that the toffees have in England.

“Seamus Coleman is the best player that Ireland has by far and the worrying thing is that our best player is a winger … He is playing for a brilliant club like Everton, but they never fight for titles and they don’t compete in Europe” said the former footballer on ITV Sports.

The criticism of Keane happens because there are no players from Ireland who make a difference in the clubs of Europe, and that, according to him, is a determining factor in the performance of the team in the qualifying games for the World Cup.

“I look at all the Irish players every weekend, and none of them are doing too much at their clubs. They are doing well, but they only play in the local league. There is little our coach can do if the players are not up to the task. with his level of play, “he concluded.