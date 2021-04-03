Roy Jones Jr. signs up for Oscar de La Hoya

Coming out of his tie with Mike Tyson, former world champion Roy Jones Jr. (66-9, 47 KOs) has let it be known that he is willing to fight Oscar De La Hoya (39-6, 30 KOs) on his return to the league. ring fight this summer in Triller.

“I spoke to Roy today and he feels great and is willing to fight Oscar De La Hoya,” said Alfy Smith, Roy Jones Jr.’s trainer. the perfect time to give fans a great fight they had thought they could see. De La Hoya has one of the best left hooks in boxing history, Roy also has a devastating hook, we’ll see who the real “Captain Hook” will be.

“Fans around the world love Roy Jones Jr and Oscar De La Hoya. This is a great fight, an exciting showdown where you would only dream of it in a video game, now we have the opportunity to make it happen. Roy is still active and training every day, he’s in tremendous shape and his speed is still sharp. “