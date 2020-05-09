Las Vegas – Roy Horn of the Siegfried & Roy duo, whose extraordinary magic tricks amazed millions until he was seriously injured in 2003 by one of his famous white tigers during a performance, has passed away. He was 75 years old.

Horn died Friday of complications from the coronavirus at a Las Vegas hospital, according to a statement released by publicist Dave Kirvin.

SIEGFRIED & ROY: The world-renowned performers discussed performing together for over 40 years, living with their iconic white tigers and lions and the 2003 incident in which Roy Horn’s tiger nearly killed him. @DebRobertsABC reports. https://t.co/5HcrYEvLO2 pic.twitter.com/aznzfjDKAR – Nightline (@Nightline) September 30, 2019

“Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend,” Siegfried Fischbacher said in the text. “From the moment we met, I knew that Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, nor Roy without Siegfried. ”

Horn was injured in October 2003 when a tiger named Monecore attacked him on the stage of the Mirage Hotel-Casino in Las Vegas. He suffered severe neck injuries, lost a lot of blood, and later had a stroke. He had a long rehabilitation, but the attack ended the long-running show on The Strip in Las Vegas.

Horn – the one with black hair in the colorful duo – is credited with the idea of ​​including an exotic animal in the act of magic: his pet cheetah.

“Roy was a fighter his entire life, including these past few days,” Fischbacher said. “I sincerely thank the team of doctors, nurses, and other staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy’s life.”

The duo had become an institution in Las Vegas, where its magic and art constantly drew crowds that sold out tickets. Both performed six shows per week for 44 weeks each year.

