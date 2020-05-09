The coronavirus claims the life of another artist, now Roy Horn. The famous magician Roy Horn passed away in a hospital in Las Vegas. Siegfried & Roy confirmed the tragic news in a statement.

Roy Horn, from the popular magician duo Siegfried & Roy known worldwide, died of complications from the coronavirus in the United States.

Roy Horn, of the famous duo Siegfried & Roy, whose extraordinary magic tricks amazed millions until he was seriously injured in 2003 by one of his famous white tigers during a performance, has passed away. He was 75 years old.

According to the AP news agency, Roy Horn died Friday of complications from the coronavirus at a Las Vegas hospital, according to a statement released by publicist Dave Kirvin.

“Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend,” Siegfried Fischbacher said in the text. “From the moment we met, I knew that Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, nor Roy without Siegfried. ”

Roy Horn was injured in October 2003 when a tiger named Mantecore attacked him on the stage of the Mirage Hotel-Casino in Las Vegas. He suffered severe neck injuries, lost a lot of blood, and later had a stroke. He had a long rehabilitation, but the attack ended the long-running show on The Strip in Las Vegas, AP recalled.

The New York Post mentioned that according to Siegfried & Roy, Mantecore felt that Roy was having a mini stroke and was trying to drag him to safety (Horn was later found to have had a stroke at some point). However, at least one member of the group’s camp, former coach Chris Lawrence, suggested that Horn had given the wrong order during the performance, creating a state of “confusion and rebellion” in the tiger. Mantecore died in 2014.

Roy Horn – the one with black hair in the colorful duo – is credited with the idea of ​​including an exotic animal in the act of magic: his pet cheetah.

“Roy was a fighter his entire life, including these past few days,” Fischbacher said. “I sincerely thank the team of doctors, nurses, and other staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy’s life.”

Roy Horn announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus in late April. It was said to “respond well” to treatment.

According to the statement, Roy Horn is survived by “his brother Werner Horn, his family of animals and, of course, Siegfried.”

The duo had become an institution in Las Vegas, where its magic and art constantly drew crowds that sold out tickets. Both performed six shows per week for 44 weeks each year.

