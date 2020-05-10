ABC.esLas Vegas

Updated: 05/09/2020 18: 48h

The American magician Roy Horn, half of the famous Las Vegas duo Siegfried and Roy, died Friday at the age of 75 from complications related to the coronavirus, his agent announced. Roy Horn tested positive last week and died at Mountain View Hospital in Las Vegas. In the American entertainment and casino capital, his duet with Siegfried Fischbacher, of German origin like him, was one of the most popular for many years in flamboyant costumes and stunts with tigers, elephants, and snakes.

Tom Cruise and Penelope Cruz, along with Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn, hold and drink a Siberian tiger in Las Vegas in 2002 – REUTERS

But in October 2003, on his 59th birthday, Roy Horn was attacked during a show by a white Bengal tiger. Seriously injured, it took several months for him to recover and the show did not resume. “Today the world has lost one of its great magicians, but I have lost my best friend,” Siegfried Fischbacher said in a statement to the US media. “There could be no Siegfried without Roy, nor Roy without Siegfried.”

“Roy has just been carried away by the coronavirus. My heart is crying because he was a very good friend for 50 years. Without Roy, Las Vegas will never be Las Vegas again, “said French Line singer and actress Renaud, an eternal friend of the stars.

Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn, at the Mirage in Las Vegas in 2011 – EP

Born in 1944 in Nordenham, Germany, Roy Horn had a fondness for animals from a young age: he had a wolfdog, Hexe, and Chico, a cheetah adopted at the Bremen Zoo. Met Siegfried Fischbacher in 1957 aboard a cruise ship where the two acted and joined in 1959 to work together in Europe.

The duo had their Las Vegas debut in the late 1960s, performing hundreds of shows, especially at the Mirage from 1990 until the tiger attack in 2003. The Siegried and Roy god only reappeared in 2009 and officially retired in 2010 Roy Horn dedicated a good part of his time to the protection of wild animals.

