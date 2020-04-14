He complains that Lewis is not helping those who are starting enough

Encourages you to endorse pilots with your last name to attract sponsors

Formula E driver Oliver Rowland believes that Lewis Hamilton should reach out more to the young promises of tomorrow, to help them scale to higher categories to which they do not have access due to lack of budget.

Rowland, who has her own karting team, says she resents seeing figures like Lewis Hamilton criticizing the high costs of the lower engine categories, rather than helping solve the show.

The British pilot criticizes his compatriot, despite the fact that the six-time champion has worked with the FIA ​​for a long time to change the format of the lower categories to make it possible for children without resources, as he was in his day, to reach Formula one.

“I know from my own experience what it costs to carry a karting team. They say that we should get rid of some teams because they involve more expenses, but at the same time we provide a package to the driver so that he can develop faster than if he were alone,” says Rowland. on the Inside Electric podcast.

“Especially in Great Britain we have very good karting roots and the drivers are usually really good very fast so it is very difficult,” says Rowland.

Rowland believes that figures like Hamilton can help simply by giving their support to the children, since he believes that only with his last name, Lewis can raise a good budget of hundreds of thousands of euros to enhance the trajectory of any promise.

“I sponsor or help with money for a couple of drivers, I have helped in every way possible. I am not on the same level as the leading Formula 1 drivers, but I rummage in my pocket to help people I think deserves it and you probably couldn’t advance to the next level without that help. I’ve realized that people who say this in the press and things like that, maybe they could do the same thing, “says Rowland.

“It touches my nose a little bit sometimes when I see people complain about it and then not really long ago. For example Lewis said a couple of months ago that people needed to have roots and all that stuff. You could even endorse with your last name three or four pilots who were doing exceptionally well, that would help them get sponsorships and cost you nothing, “he says.

“Having him as a support would generate hundreds of thousands of euros in a karting budget very quickly. Without him it is difficult for anyone to achieve something,” Rowland says.

