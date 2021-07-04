Rowing team celebrates setting new Guinness record at the Middle Pacific crossing

The Lat 35 Racing rowing team assures that its four men took 30 days, 7 hours and 30 minutes to cross the Middle Pacific from San Francisco to Honolulu. Time that would mean a new Guinness World Record.

Great Pacific Race ensures that the Lat 35 Racing athletes completed the time nine days less than the previous record set. The four men are Jason Caldwell, Angus Collins, Duncan Roy and Jordan Shuttleworth, who set sail on May 31 from San Francisco, CNN’s Rachel Trent reported.

It is a 2,400 nautical mile competition, a course that makes it one of the most complex in the world.

Jason Caldwell, who was the captain of the historic vessel, exemplified the way they had to endure so long together and complete the goal. “To keep the boat moving 24 hours a day, you are rowing two hours, two hours out, 24 hours a day for the entire journey, so as an individual, you are responsible for rowing 12 hours a day,” he told KITV.

