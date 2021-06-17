Rowenta Cube and Pure Tex: steam brushes for sanitizing

Rowenta’s Cube by Ixeo and Pure Tex ironing systems make steam an ally: they manage to eliminate up to 99.99% of viruses, bacteria and germs.

These two appliances remove viruses, bacteria and germs from tissues, naturally and without the need for chemicals. At the same time, they deodorize, refresh and reduce wrinkles. In the case of Pure Tex, it also perfumes textiles naturally.

Rowenta Cube by Ixeo ironing center

Rowenta launches its new Cube by Ixeo high pressure steam brush ironing center, an innovative 3-in-1 solution that will help you iron all your clothes, steam your fabrics and disinfect all your garments and textiles in a 100% natural way from home, to achieve a healthier and safer environment for your whole family.

Rowenta Cube by Ixeo eliminates up to 99.99% of bacteria and viruses, thanks to the combination of high temperature and steam pressure. It is also ideal for disinfecting home textiles, such as bedding, curtains, stuffed animals, helmets or any other accessory with great ease thanks to its lightweight and ergonomic design, specially designed for extremely easy mobility.

At the same time, it will help you eliminate the bad odors present in these fabrics: this way you will enjoy a healthier environment. And all this, in a 100% natural way. Rowenta Cube is really practical for everyday use. With a compact, lightweight and ergonomic design, you can move it comfortably thanks to its easy-grip handle and enjoy a wide radius of action of 4.8 m. It heats up in just 70 seconds and, if you are careless, it automatically turns off after a few minutes of non-use.

Price: 249.99 euros

Rowenta Pure Tex

It is a revolutionary 4-in-1 steam brush that disinfects, eliminates wrinkles, cleans and perfumes all home textiles, thanks to its patented technology. Its exclusive system of interchangeable and reversible heads provides multiple functions so that the entire home and clothes are disinfected and give off that aroma that you like so much.

Rowenta Pure Tex uses a perfect combination of temperature and vapor pressure to kill up to 99.99% of viruses, bacteria and germs. Lightweight and easy to use, it is ideal for disinfecting clothes when you get home and removing traces of contamination from the outside. It also helps to disinfect all the clothes in your home, such as curtains, bedding, sofas, accessories and much more, while eliminating bad odors.

Additionally, Rowenta Pure Tex brings the notes of your favorite fragrance to all home textiles. Just add a few drops to the special compartment for perfume, place the MonParfum pad and steam the garments.

Its practical lint remover head is relentless at removing hair, dust and lint. The unique technology of its sole does not generate condensation and can be used quickly on any garment, without having to use an ironing board.

Price: 99.99 euros

www.rowenta.es