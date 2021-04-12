Rovi will manufacture the active ingredient of the vaccine against COVID-19 together with Moderna

Rovi Pharmaceutical Laboratories starts the week with increases in the Continuous Market, in the heat of Moderna. Specifically, its titles add up to 2.38% to 47.25 euros, levels that make it look back at the all-time highs of last March 26 of this year, at 48.20 euros.

The increases in the stock market today of the pan-European pharmaceutical company specialized and dedicated to the research, development, manufacture under license and commercialization of small molecules and biological specialties, come just after the announcement of Rovi of the reinforcement of its collaboration with Moderna for the manufacture of the active principle of the vaccine against COVID-19.

To this end, the laboratory has announced a new industrial investment in the facilities that the ROVI Group has in Granada, which consists of the installation of a new support line for the production phases of the active ingredient of the mRNA vaccine, which are prior and additional to the work of formulation, filling and finishing of the same. This line would have a production capacity of the equivalent of more than 100 million doses per year and is expected to start supplying markets outside the US in the third quarter of 2021.

With this action, ROVI expands the activities it carries out in Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing process: it will participate in the manufacture of the active ingredient as well as in its formulation, packaging and final packaging, prior to distribution for its administration to patients.

Juan López-Belmonte Encina, CEO of ROVI, has commented to be “very happy for the collaboration with Moderna, whose vaccine against COVID-19 is one of the best positioned in the race to solve this health crisis. We are extremely excited that ROVI is going one step further and participating in the manufacture of the active principle of the vaccine, since greater integration in the production process would allow us to support Moderna in its large-scale supply more widely. We are delighted to be able to increase our contribution to solving this pandemic that affects us all. Our proven Experience and capabilities as a manufacturer of injectables for third parties of high technological value have allowed us to reinforce the current agreement with Moderna, which would contribute to the strengthening of our manufacturing area, predictably providing us with an opportunity for significant growth in this area. to thank the Ministry of Health and the Spanish Medicines Agency for their closeness and support d uring all this process that is being fundamental ”.