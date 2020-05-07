Related news

The megatrends are consolidated as a bet for the future for Rent 4. The Spanish investment bank includes a single compatriot in its portfolio to invest in this strategy in which health care and the elderly population become even more decisive. Laboratorios Rovi is the chosen one.

Beyond the specific opportunity that for some companies may represent the emergence of the coronavirus and the progressive entry into the so-called ‘new normal’, Renta 4 considers that investment in megatrends, and especially in those related to health, can be a good antidote to the volatility that governs the markets. And is that its managers hope that this situation will last “for a time.”

The manager Celso Otero has warned that “you should not be guided by the companies that are in fashion for being promptly investigating ”a remedy for the Covid-19 pandemic. In his opinion, the key is to have a long-term perspective and select “number one companies in their sector, with barriers to entry to competition, with low capital costs, high margins and low financial leverage” .

A Spanish among American majority

Within the parameters indicated in this description is where the house’s commitment to Laboratorios Rovi is framed. The manager Elena Rico has explained that, in addition to complying with these premises, she gains her trust because “it is a family company where the alignment of interests is total“

Regarding his business, Rico points out that his main asset is the, his business focus is on low molecular weight heparins, a compound that is increasingly recurring in medicine and the treatment of patients with very different ailments, which gives the company good prospects.

As if that were not enough, the expert points out that according to some indicators “it seems that it may be useful for certain effects of the coronavirus.” However, he adds that his bet “is not based on this and there is not even scientific evidence.” In this sense, the two managers of the Income 4 Megatrends Health They insist that their investment philosophy is far from trying to give a ‘pitch.’ with this epidemic.

With a weighting of more than 50% in the USA, 30% in Europe and 4% in Japan, the investment universe of this global thematic fund reaches more than 60,000 companies, which after a first analysis leaves at around 3,000 and then includes only about 200 in the portfolio. In this sense, Otero stresses that positions rarely exceed 0.5% of total equity.

Global portfolio

Among the most prominent positions in its portfolio are names such as Bristol Myers, Novartis, Roche, Regeneron, Orpea, Veeva, UnitedHealth, Humana, Fresenius, Medtronic and Siemens Healthineers. In Spain, the only position is Rovi, but Rico comments that the entry into Grifols could be on the table if the opportune entry opportunity and potential are perceived.

.