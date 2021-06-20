Rovi: improvement in the target price by Bankinter

Laboratorios Rovi celebrated its general meeting of shareholders, with an agenda in which the annual accounts for the 2020 financial year were approved, in addition to the payment of a dividend of 0.3812 euros gross per share with the right to receive it and that will be effective on July 7, 2021, between other issues.

In addition, during the Shareholders’ Meeting the pharmaceutical company announced that It will double its capacity to produce doses of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Moderna and will go from the 600 million annual doses it currently manufactures to being capable of producing 1,400 million doses in 2022. This increase in production will materialize thanks to the investments made in the company’s plant in Granada and the implementation of two new production lines at the San Sebastián de los Reyes plant (Madrid); as explained by the vice president of the company, Javier López-Belmonte, at the shareholders’ meeting of the pharmaceutical company.

From Rovi they also had that they work with an increase in sales forecasts of around 20 to 30% for this year 2021. These forecasts are consistent with the results of the first quarter of 2021, which reflected an increase of 71% in the profits compared to the same period of 2020 (23.8 million euros) and an increase in operating income of 29%, to 130.5 million euros.

All these data were produced on the same day that Bankinter published a new report on the Spanish listed company. Specifically, Bankinter described the data communicated at the Meeting as “positive news”, but that “the necessary investment and incremental sales are not quantified”. With all this, the bank’s experts decided to cut their recommendation to Neutral from Buy, but increase their target price to € 59.00 / share, compared to the previous € 50. With it the Potential for Rovi’s shares, which today trade at 57 euros, is 3.5%.