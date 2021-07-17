Rovi appoints Javier López-Belmonte Encina as president

Said statement published in the CNMV today announces the new presidency of Juan López-Belmonte Encina: “The ROVI Board of Directors held today has unanimously agreed, and after a report already proposed by the Commission of Appointments and Remuneration, to designate the current CEO, Mr. Juan López-Belmonte Encina, as the new Chairman of the ROVI Board of Directors “and adds that” the Appointments and Remuneration Committee considered that the trajectory of Mr. Juan López-Belmonte Encina shows that he has unquestionable knowledge to perform the functions of Chairman of the Board, as well as deep and extensive experience in the Company, in the Rovi Group and in the sector in which it operates, making him the ideal candidate to occupy that position. “

Likewise, the Board of Directors has wanted to thank all their effort and the value that Juan López-Belmonte López, who died on July 13, 2020, put on the company, “The Board of Directors also wanted to record the deep gratitude and respect of the Company and all its employees towards the previous President, Mr. Juan López-Belmonte López “.

Finally, the company states that it has already appointed a coordinating director from among its independent directors, Mr. Marcos Peña Pinto.