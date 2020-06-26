NASA announced Thursday that it plans to leave the decisions of its life search missions on other planets to the computers of its space exploration vehicles, known as rovers.

This was said today at the Goldschmidt conference on Geochemistry by scientists at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, in which they explained that this decision has been made after tests carried out with artificial intelligence that has been able to identify different distinctive features of lifetime.

The first results of this work show how the system can identify these characteristics with an algorithm with 94% accuracy, something they hope to improve by 2023, the year in which the system will debut partially in the Martian exploration mission ExoMars and after the which will be fully implemented in future missions.

“This is a visionary step in space exploration. It means that over time we have moved from the idea that humans are involved with everything in space to the idea that computers are equipped with intelligent systems and that they are trained to make decisions and transmit them prioritizing, “said Victoria Da Poian, leader of this NASA research team.

And it is that the researchers of the Goddard Space Flight Center have trained artificial intelligence to be able to analyze hundreds of rock samples using the Organic Molecule Analyzer system from Mars (MOMA), a tool that will be incorporated into the rover of the ExoMars 2023, Rosalind Franklin.

The MOMA is a tool capable of studying and identifying organic molecules in rocks, which will allow searching for signs of past or present life on Mars.

Despite its autonomy, investigators have explained that the Rosalind Franklin rover will continue to send information to Earth.

The scientists highlighted that the advance presented today will be very useful in the future, when exploring the moons of Jupiter, like Europa, or Saturn, like Enceladus and Titan, because then decisions will need to be made in the place and at the moment.

With current technology, this is not possible, since transmissions from these locations could take up to 7 hours to reach the ground.

