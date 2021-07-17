Rovanperä leads in Estonia

07/16/2021

On at 21:44 CEST

Finnish Kale Rovanperä (Toyota) marches in the first provisional position of the Rally Estonia after a great battle on Friday’s stages with the Irishman Craig breen (Hyundai), which finished just 8.5 seconds away.

Thierry Neuville (Hyundai), already more than 53 seconds behind the leading duo, maintains a pulse for third place with the current champion and World Cup leader Sébastien Ogier (Toyota), while his partner Elfyn Evans closes the top five.

The day has been marked by the abandonment in the fourth morning section of Ott Tänak, Idol of the local fans, who will not be able to defend the victory achieved a year ago in the first edition of the rally organized by his native country.

Rally Estonia

Overall classification (After SS9)

1. K. ROVANPERÄ / J. HALTTUNEN (TOYOTA) 1: 06: 54.4

2. C. BREEN / P. NAGLE (HYUNDAI) to 8.5

3. T. NEUVILLE / WYDAEGHE (HYUNDAI) to 53.4

4. S. OGIER / J. INGRASSIA (TOYOTA) at 9.4

5. E. EVANS / S. MARTIN (TOYOTA) at 1: 15.1