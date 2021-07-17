Rovanperä, leader after Friday’s session; Breen follows closely behind

07/16/2021 at 8:29 PM CEST

Finnish Kalle Rovanperä (Toyota) is the provisional leader Rally Estonia, after playing the eight stages of the day on Friday, ahead of the Hyundai team drivers, Irish Craig Breen and Belgian Thierry Neuville, second and third, respectively.

Rovanperä, sixth in the World Rally Championship standings, made a total time of 1: 06: 54.4 that served to lead Breen by 8.5 seconds and Neuville by 53.4 seconds.

The Finnish driver was the fastest and clearly dominated the first third of one of the most vertiginous tests of the World Cup, as it won in seven of the first nine stages.

Toyota drivers fighting for the championship, the French Sébastien Ogier and the British Elfyn Evans, were very far from the head and they could only make fourth and fifth place, respectively, with a disadvantage over Rovanperä of 59.4 seconds and +1: 15.1 min.

On the other hand, Estonian Ott Tänak and local idol was the winner of the first stage of the day, but had to withdraw after puncturing up to three times and not having spare tires. The Spanish Pepe López (Sköda) finished in 15th place at 5: 52.3 minutes off the lead.

The day on Saturday, with a total of 132.18 kms distributed in nine sections, will mark the future of this test in the Baltic lands, which could be the scene of the first victory in the World Rally Championship for both Rovanperä and Breen.