Route, profile and favorites of the Brabanzona Arrow 2021

04/13/2021 at 11:56 AM CEST

EFE

The belgian Wout van aert (Jumbo Visma) is presented as the top favorite in the 61st edition of the Flecha Brabanzona that takes place this Wednesday between Louvain and Overijse, of 201.7 kilometers, in which the Ecuadorian will also be present with the Ineos jersey Richard Carapaz.

Van aert, 26, winner of the Ghent Wevelgem and 2 stages in the Adriatic Tyrrhenian, will not meet his great rival, the Dutch Mathieu Van der Poel, nor with the French world champion Julian Alaphilippe; the last two winners, but it will not be easy to win against rivals who arrive in shape and high ambitions.

This is the case of the Belgian Jasper stuffyvens (Trek Segafredo), winner of the Milan San Remo and fourth in the Tour of Flanders, and his compatriot Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet (Ag2r Citroën), at 35 years old without winning the jersey of his new French squad, but hovering around the positions of honor during the current season.

The test that opens the festival of the classic Ardennes opens in the forecast with other candidates, such as some sprinters, including the Australian Michael Matthews and the Italians Sonny colbrelli Y Matteo trentin.

It will be interesting to see the 21-year-old Brit in action once again. Thomas Pidcock, in the year of its fifth premiere at the Strade Bianche and third at the Kuurne Brussels. It will be one of the Ineos references together with the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz.

The route includes 23 small heights, the last of them, the Overijse, is the one that leads to the finish line after exceeding 1.5 kilometers at 3.6 percent. The most demanding is the Moskesstraat, with just 500 meters at a 7.1 percent gradient.

.- Last winners:

2020. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA)

2019. Mathieu Van der Poel (BEL)

2018. Tim wellens (BEL)

2017. Sonny colbrelli (ITA).