Route and profile of stage 5 of the Tour of the Basque Country 2021

04/09/2021 at 8:59 AM CEST

Today, Friday, April 9, the fifth stage of the Tour of the Basque Country 2021 starting in Hondarribia and final in the town of Ondarroa (160.2 kilometers). After yesterday’s ‘bump’ of Primoz Roglic, the American cyclist Brandon McNulty, UAE Team Emirates, He is the new leader of the general classification and today he faces a relatively calm day.

In this Stage 5 of Itzulia, the runners will face three third category ports (Mendexa, Gontzagaraigana Y Urkaregi). It has an ideal profile for sprinters, since the last mountainous difficulty is almost 30 kilometers from the finish line.

Stage 5 of the Tour of the Basque Country 2021

