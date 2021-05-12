Route and profile of stage 5 of the Giro d’Italia 2021

05/12/2021 at 09:55 CEST

Today, Wednesday May 12, the Giro d’Italia 2021 lives the fifth stage between the towns of Modena Y Catholic (177 kilometers). On the way to the beach, on the coast of the Adriatic Sea, calm returns to the Giro after two days with the first aperitif of slopes. The strange thing would be that the day was decided in another situation that was not a massive arrival.

This is stage 5 of the Giro d’Italia 2021

| AFP