Route and profile of stage 4 of the Tour of the Basque Country 2021

04/08/2021 at 9:05 AM CEST

Today, Thursday, April 8, the fourth stage of the Tour of the Basque Country 2021 starting in Gasteiz and final in the town of Hondarribia (189.2 kilometers). A momentous day for the future of the Basque event. The cyclists will climb two third category ports (Deskload, Alkiza) and a second (Jaizkibel) before arriving at the port of Erlaitz, first class, less than 23 kilometers to arrival.

Slovenians Roglic and Pogacar, the two top favorites, will challenge each other on the final ramps as they did yesterday. For his part, the Murcian Alejandro Valverde, of the Movistar Team, is the first Spaniard in the general ranking, occupying fifth place 50 seconds behind Roglic and only 20 seconds from the podium.

We tell you what time the test starts and where to see all the stages on television by clicking HERE.

Stage 4 of the Tour of the Basque Country 2021

