Route and profile of stage 17 of the Giro d’Italia 2021

SPORT.es

0

Today, Wednesday May 26, the Giro d’Italia 2021 lives the seventeenth stage between Canazei Y Sega di Ala (193 kilometers)

This is stage 17 of the Giro d’Italia 2021

| TURN

You can follow the race live HERE.

Follow the Giro d’Italia on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

RELATED NEWS

Giro d’Italia 2021: schedule and where to watch the stages on TV



Giro d’Italia 2021: teams, favorites and numbers



We tell you what time does today’s stage start and where to watch all stages on television clicking HERE.