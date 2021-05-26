Route and profile of stage 17 of the Giro d’Italia 2021

SPORT.es
05/26/2021 at 08:00 CEST
0
Today, Wednesday May 26, the Giro d’Italia 2021 lives the seventeenth stage between Canazei Y Sega di Ala (193 kilometers)
This is stage 17 of the Giro d’Italia 2021
| TURN
You can follow the race live HERE.
Follow the Giro d’Italia on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!
RELATED NEWS
Giro d’Italia 2021: schedule and where to watch the stages on TV
Giro d’Italia 2021: teams, favorites and numbers
We tell you what time does today’s stage start and where to watch all stages on television clicking HERE.