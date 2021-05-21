Route and profile of stage 13 of the Giro d’Italia 2021

05/21/2021 at 9:33 AM CEST

Today, Friday, May 21, the Giro d’Italia 2021 lives the thirteenth stage between the towns of Ravenna Y Verona (198 kilometers). Day as flat as the palm of your hand; without a single port and where it is difficult to expect another sentence that is not a sprint arrival

The Giro arrives in Verona, precisely the city where Elia Viviani, the sprinter of the Cofidis team, moves, and who leaves, with a lot of morale, as the main favorite to victory. The logical thing is that the favorites use the 198 kilometers of the stage as a training with a number, thinking about tomorrow’s appointment with the Zoncolan. And that yes; to avoid setbacks and especially falls.

You can follow the race live HERE.

Follow the Giro d’Italia on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

We tell you what time today’s stage starts and where to watch all stages on television clicking HERE.

This is stage 13 of the Giro d’Italia 2021

| TURN