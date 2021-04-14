Route and profile of stage 1 of the Vuelta a la Comunidad Valenciana

04/14/2021 at 08:00 CEST

Today, Wednesday April 14, the first stage of the Tour of the Valencian Community 2021 starting in Elche and final in the town of Ondara (168.9 kilometers).

A new Spanish event begins on the UCI calendar and it does so on Alicante soil. Enric More Y Alejandro Valverde, both from the Movistar Team, are two of the main attractions. On this first day of the 72nd edition, the cyclists will face three second category ports (Maigmó, Alcalali and Sa Creueta) and one third category (Quadretondeta), although a group final is expected.

Stage 1 of the Tour of the Valencian Community 2021

| VCV