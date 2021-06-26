Route and profile of stage 1 of the Tour de France 2021

06/26/2021 at 8:00 AM CEST

This Saturday, June 26, the Tour de France 2021 with the dispute of the first stage between the localities of Brest Y Landerneau (197.8 km). It will be the first contact for all cyclists of the peloton with the great French round.

This is an already dangerous first stage for the favorites classified as a mid-mountain range. Continuous accelerations with numerous changes of direction, wind zones in the Monts d’Arrée and a high finish with a 3 km pass and an average slope of 5.7% (with a 14% stretch) will serve to determine the first stage winner and first leader of the 2021 Tour de France.

Stage 1 of the Tour de France 2021

