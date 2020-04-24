The restless musical originality of this Alcala trio (Alcalá de Henares, Madrid), never ceases to surprise in this new single by Route 57.

In “Cold” they propose an intentional declaration “Rapped”, under a base Funk, with electric bass and psychedelic effects. Intense and attractive melodies that will lead you to an unexpected and brilliant ending, where an electric guitar awaits you, which with bluish reminiscences, can remind you of the great Carlos Santana.

Ruta 57 surprise with “Frio” both musically and in the original video format (created with whatsapp).

The originality of the song transcends even more, due to the support of an unusual video. Recorded under the circumstances of confinement that we live and looking for that uniqueness as a clip, through one of the essential communication applications at this time.

ROUTE 57

“Cold” It is the third single preview of Route 57, taken from the new album ‘Mom, I’m Going To Eat This’ (ONErpm), scheduled for the end of 2020.

Route 57 They have been working hard for 9 years to establish a personal style that comes from primal influences such as Led Zeppelin, Incubus, Red Hot Chili Peppers, 311 or Jimi Hendrix, mixed with new trends, which are now drenched by previously mentioned bands, placing the band with a fresh, powerful and full of wealth live.

In this period of life of Route 57 They have toured the entire peninsula offering their music, taking people to places like the legendary Corral de Comedias in Alcalá de Henares, and even sharing the stage with different artists such as: O’funk’illo, Loquillo, Sobrinus, Mojinos Escozios, Super Skunk, Sober or Carlos Jean, among others.

At this time, Route 57 He is trying to relocate all the scheduled dates within his new tour. And at the same time, pending the new indications from the authorities on the Alarm status.

ROUTE 57 are:

Héctor Trujillo – Voice and Guitar

Alberto Notario – Bass

César Romero – Drums

www.ruta57oficial.com