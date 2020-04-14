Emili Rousaud has responded to the official statement of the Football Club Barcelona, in which the club chaired by Bartomeu announced that it was going to take legal action after accusations by the former vice president that the Board of Directors “had put money in the box.”

Rousaud has been blunt in his response: «What I said is true and I can prove it », wrote the former Barcelona manager in an official statement.

Emili Rousaud’s statement

“For the sole purpose of responding to the announcement made by the FC Barcelona spokesperson about the filing of a criminal complaint against me for the statements made regarding the so-called” Barçagate “case, I want to express the following:

1- That the existence of CORRUPTION within the Club is evident in the fact that it has already been proven that contracts between related companies (one based in a tax haven that violates the money laundering prevention law) have crumbled in order to avoid controls internal, approvals by the Awards Committee (which ensures the purchase at market prices) and the Board of Directors.

2- That the categorical statements I have made regarding this matter are absolutely true and demonstrable; the opinions that I have expressed are absolutely well-founded. Which allows me to state that the announced complaint has no basis whatsoever.

3- That at the time I made the Club aware of these irregularities but, unfortunately, they have been the cause of my resignation, however, it cannot be underestimated that it is a moral but also a legal obligation to publicly report irregular actions that may constitute crime.

4- That in this situation, I reserve the right to carry out the actions that in law are in defense of my legitimate interests and rights, especially when considering, for all the aforementioned, that the announced complaint could be a crime of false accusation and a crime of insults since its real purpose could only be to stain my personal honor. This matter is in the hands of my lawyer, Mr. Diego Artacho from the DWF-RCD law firm.

5- That I have never questioned the honorability of our beloved Club and its employees, on the contrary, I feel very honored to have been able to serve my beloved Barça and to have had the opportunity to meet people who work in the Club with a great professional and human quality.

6- That my intention at all times has been to be consistent with my performance on the Board since the beginning of the mandate, action guided by transparency, honesty and respect for the partner, and not to disappoint the trust I place in the Board in the past elections ».