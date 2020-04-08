Barcelona goes from fire to fire. The decisions of President Josep María Bartomeu continue to speak. This time it has been Emili Rousaud, institutional vice president of the Barça club and who was called to be Bartomeu’s candidate for the elections for the Barça presidency, the one who has charged against the entity’s top president in an interview with Cadena Ser after the purge in which it has been indicated.

Rousaud He has spoken, among other things, about the club’s espionage case on social media, and ensures that the Board of Directors chose to split the invoices to avoid “internal controls”. For that reason, several managers were very upset, including him, and asked the president to bring forward the elections this summer. Bartomeu refused.

«It is not that the audit is going to say it, it is a fact and we already know that invoices were split to avoid internal controls. I am in the Awards Committee and those invoices were divided, it is a reality, “said Rousaud.

Barça-Gate, was born with the payment of a million euros from Barcelona to the company I3Ventures to monitor social networks, although some of the alleged accounts controlled by the company were dedicated to criticizing active players of the club, such as Leo Messi or Gerard Piqué, former presidents such as Joan Laporta or the candidate for the elections Víctor Font.

“I always try to act honestly, I understand that the president these discrepancies or wanting to get to the bottom of certain issues to clarify them, he still did not like … I can’t say nothing when they split invoices to avoid internal controls«, Charged in this regard.

Accused of leaks

Rousaud also revealed that Bartomeu is now trying to demote the four executives – Emili Rousaud, Quique Tombas, Josep Pont and Silvio Elías – who did not ask for his resignation, but did question him about that Barça Gate operation. «Bartomeu called me and told me that he wanted to do a remodel on the Board and that he had misgivings with some managers, including me. He told me that there were leaks that bothered players and that I questioned the executives’ work, ”he denounced.

«I told Bartomeu that I speak to the press, but that I don’t filter, and I have never criticized the players. I asked him that it was best to speak face to face when the Alarm State passed, I told him to let me reflect to tell him something. It seems to me little brave to do this by phone and without prior notice », the current vice president, who was supposed to be Bartomeu’s ‘dolphin’ in the 2021 elections, was honest.

Despite Bartomeu’s desire to make these managers resign, according to Rousaud, they have no intention of doing so. «According to the Statutes, the president can demote me, but as an elected office he cannot expel me. I have read that I do not want to resign, it is not that, I have not made a decision and therefore now I do not have the predisposition to do it, “he said.

«They do not seem to me the correct ways, I want to reflect, I ask for calm, I have not done anything to deserve this treatment. It is legal for Bartomeu to want trustworthy people and not discuss anything, but they are not the correct ways to call in full confinement. He would not have been interested in waiting », he regretted.

Excited about being a presidential candidate

The manager indicated that “the reasons” put forward by the Blaugrana president “are not logical.” «Bartomeu’s resignation was never requested at the informal meeting a few weeks ago, it was suggested that perhaps the best thing to do was to hold elections, the majority opted for it but nothing happened, “he reiterated.

In addition, in the absence of the disclosure of an audit requested by the club to give birth to Barça-Gate, for the moment it was only revealed from within the club, not at the official level, that Jaume Masferrer –Bartomeu’s right hand– had been set aside, something that Rousaud also questions.

«Bartomeu told us that Masferrer was suspended from employment and salaryI do not know if it is charging. But I was surprised that on Tuesday a manager told me that Masferrer called him to ask him things. Perhaps he is advising the president, I don’t know, “he said.

On the other hand, he recognized that being president of Barça is something that still makes him “very excited”, although his path as a possible continuation candidate may already be torpedoed. “You have to see if the conditions are right. A continuity candidacy of a Board that did not have enough credibility, would not make much sense »he confessed.