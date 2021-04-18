Round weekend to feed the hope of Girona

04/18/2021 at 7:41 PM CEST

Tatiana Perez

It seems that the planets are finally aligning. The win on Friday against Zaragoza (3-0) rekindled Girona, which could once again believe in the promotion play-off.

The hope of reaching sixth place was maintained after the blow that was the controversial defeat in Vallecas. And even more as a result of the results of the rest of the matches of Second A. It is not a common event, but this time those of Francisco They close a round day and remain four points behind the promotion having added another rival to beat in addition to Rayo, Sporting.

The rivals have played in the interests of Girona: Sporting’s defeat in the derby with Oviedo (0-1) and Rayo’s goalless draw in Logroño (0-0). It would have been even better than those of Andoni Iraola they lost, but chasing them four points away is not bad either.

In addition, Mirandés, tenth, fell to bottom Albacete (1-0). A more than welcome defeat for the blue and white team, red, taking into account that Anduva’s team have a pending match with Tenerife that they will recover this Wednesday (7pm). Of course, the most important thing is that the dream is still alive in the absence of seven days.

Both Rayo and Sporting add 56 points, they are sixth and fifth respectively, and therefore are above those of Montilivi. The Girona, with 52 pointsyes, it ranks seventh. Girona has up to seven finals: Oviedo, Tenerife, Logroñés, Sporting, Malaga, Alcorcón and Cartagena.