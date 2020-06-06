June 6, 2020 | 5:00 am

The Monarcas Morelia soccer team, owned by Grupo Salinas, this week made its transfer to the city of Mazatlán, Sinaloa official, where it will be received with a brand new stadium built with public resources by the state government of Quirino Ordaz Coppel.

This operation means a round business for businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego, owner of the consortium that will manage the property, which includes brands such as TV Azteca, Elektra and Banco Azteca, among others.

The construction of the new Mazatlán stadium required an investment of 652 million pesos (mp), according to official data, while the soccer franchise is worth around 56.3 million pesos, according to Transfermarkt.

The agreement, confirmed by the Sinaloa government, still awaits the endorsement of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF). However, local media reported the arrival of at least nine trucks with office and sports equipment at the stadium on June 2.

However, Ordaz Coppel said that details on the use of the stadium and the financing of the team have not yet been established since “we have not entered into negotiations.”

Before journalists, the PRI politician ratified last Thursday that the intention of his government is to establish a loan agreement with the company, that is, a transfer of the new stadium. This option had been previously recognized.

Such an agreement tends to benefit individuals more than public coffers, says Silber Meza, a founding journalist for the Sinaloa Initiative, a civil association in favor of transparency in the entity.

The interviewee recalls that this was the case with the Banorte Stadium, which was handed over for commercial exploitation to Jorge Hank Rhon’s Grupo Caliente, after a remodeling with public funds worth 57.4 million pesos.

“It is a round business for Grupo Salinas, because it is a work financed with public resources that is delivered to an individual. It is a way of privatizing the stadiums, but it is a round business for the private because they do not pay anything for the stadium, ”says Meza.

Billionaire Spending

The new soccer stadium in Mazatlán is the sixth sports property that receives public investment in Sinaloa between 2015 and 2020. Among all the projects, they involved an expenditure of more than 2,000 million pesos.

The other stadiums are Teodoro Mariscal baseball, where Venados de Mazatlán plays; the Tomateros, where the Tomateros de Culiacán also play baseball; Emilio Ibarra Almada, awarded to the Cañeros de Los Mochis; Francisco Carranza Limón, home of the Algodoneros de Guasave, and Banorte de futbol, ​​where Dorados plays.

The stadium that will come under the control of Grupo Salinas began to be built in 2017 and its inauguration would be before the start of the next Liga MX tournament, which is scheduled for July 17, according to Quirino Ordaz.

This property has a capacity for 25,000 fans, which will be divided into 14,000 low seats, 9,000 high seats and 1,000 seats in the boxes.

In his statement on the move to the franchise, Monarcas Morelia said that from now on “soccer, like any sport, will be part of the construction of the new social and economic vision that Mazatlán is living”.

It is expected that next week the FMF will grant the change of venue to the Salinas Pliego club and that in the following 15 days the coat of arms and the uniform with which it will play will be revealed.