Round 12 with Mauricio Sulaimán: Eliminate Discrimination

By Mauricio Sulaimán

Son of José Sulaiman / President of the WBC

Last Saturday, June 19, a historic step was taken with the celebration of June 16, around the fight for the WBC world championship in Houston, Texas.

World champion Jermall Charlo defended his title against Mexican Juan Macías Montiel in a fight that was dramatic and spectacular. A sensational boxing card promoted by TGB Promotions and Lions Only Promotions and broadcast on Showtime, which included an action-packed card.

The 19th marks the date the state of Texas finally abolished slavery, an event dating back to 1865.

The World Boxing Council decided to commemorate this date by dignifying human equality, and thus continue our fight against any form of discrimination.

After analyzing some design proposals, we selected the wonderful art produced by Estudio Menchaca and a unique masterpiece was created, depicting the breaking of chains and the brotherhood’s handshake.

It couldn’t have been a better time to do it; Precisely last Thursday the president of the United States, Joe Biden, signed the law to convert this date into a national holiday.

The WBC will celebrate this day every year, producing a commemorative belt, just as we do with May 5 and September 16.

It was a weekend with a lot of boxing activity. Top Rank promoted a card in Las Vegas, broadcast on ESPN; Golden Boy had a show in El Paso, with a broadcast on DAZN and the participation of Jaime Munguía looking great and Roca Zamora lost his WBC flyweight title to Marlen Esparza, in a sensational fight that will surely provide a rematch.

Tom Brown and PBC promoted the Houston show on Showtime where, in addition to Charlo vs. Macías, there was a total war between the Mexicans Pitbull Cruz and Francisco Bandido Vargas.

Finally, in Guadalajara, Mexico, the Grand Mexican Champion, Julio César Chávez, thrilled the audience with a demonstration of class and courage, with a fabulous display before Héctor Macho Camacho Junior at the Jalisco Stadium, in a function broadcast on pay-per-view. -sight. and by Azteca TV.

A very emotional moment happened at the end – Julio César and Canelo Álvarez embraced in the ring since it is the delivery of the torch from one to the other as the highest figure of Mexico.

Yesterday was Father’s Day, which generated many emotions in most of humanity.

Many were able to share and enjoy this holiday with their parents and families, after a pandemic that kept us all away from our loved ones. Last year you couldn’t even visit, much less hug and kiss your parents.

Many of us have a day filled with memories. Those of us who no longer have a physical presence have our wonderful timeless memories. In my case, I received many beautiful messages from people remembering my dad on this special day.

TODAY’S ANECDOTE

About 15 years ago, I traveled to Hermosillo to accompany my dad to a fight with our lightweight champion José Luis Castillo.

The promoter was Fernando Beltrán, and after weighing we were going to have a production meeting; Beltrán called a nephew of his, who was 20 years old, and asked him to attend to my dad while we went to the meeting.

Sitting in the lobby bar, the boy was nervous and didn’t know what to talk about. Well, suddenly, out of nowhere, he said: “Look Don José, have you seen that hot girl over there?” My dad laughed so hard and from then on they didn’t stop talking all afternoon.

That Sunday after the fight was Father’s Day. Beltrán and I went to eat with my dad, since he was flying to Los Angeles and we were flying to Mexico City. A meal that I remember as if it were today, because Fernando had just lost his father and was full of affection, memories and emotion.

“Fernando, rest assured that you will always be like a son to me, and you can count on me and my family unconditionally,” my dad said with that comforting and warm voice that made you feel that everything will always be fine.

I appreciate your comments at contact@wbcboxing.com.