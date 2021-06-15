Round 12 with Mauricio Sulaimán: Cuban boxing

By Mauricio Sulaiman

Son of Jose Sulaiman / President of the WBC

This last Friday, June 11, a historic event was held in Aguascalientes, Mexico, as the Cuban Olympic boxing team, which has made its preparations there in recent years, held a friendly meeting with a variety of Mexican professional fighters at the Fair. of San Marcos. sand.

There were eight exhibition bouts sanctioned by the Aguascalientes Boxing Commission, with its president Christian Garduño Ortiz. The general coordination of all sports was in charge of Dr. Manuel Aceves, and the event was organized by Gerardo Saldívar. The president of FECOMBOX, Juan Carlos Pelayo, as well as myself as president of the WBC, were invited as honorary witnesses to this historic meeting.

The governor, Martín Orozco Sandoval, was present, who sat down with the rest of the fans, showing an example of humility and love for the sport.

Cuba has not allowed professional boxing since 1959, when the Fidel Castro regime banned professional sports. Cubans have dominated amateur boxing for decades, winning countless medals at the Olympics. The legendary, three-time Olympic champion, Teofilo Stevenson, was considered on many occasions to fight the then professional boxing champion: Muhammad Ali.

Cuba has generated 19 world champions in total. Kid Chocolate is considered the best of all, with a record of 136-10-6.

Mexico received with open arms and welcoming hearts a small group of boxers who made legendary careers in our country. The great Cuban promoter, Cuco Conde, dedicated himself to trying his luck here and arrived with the trainer Kid Rapidez, and the wrestlers José Mantequilla Napoles, Ultiminio Ramos, Luis Manuel Rodríguez and the only one still alive: José Legra, who now lives in Spain. .

Subsequently, and over the years, we have seen Cuban boxers who emigrated in search of fortune mainly to the United States, with several important champions emerging, among them: Joel Casamayor, Yuriorkis Gamboa, Diosbelys Hurtado, Guillermo Rigondeaux and Yordenis Ugas.

What happened in Aguascalientes was a visionary experiment orchestrated by a great boxing enthusiast: Fernando Barbosa, who is a top executive in the television world, a WBC certified judge, and who has led ESPN’s Knock Out program, a leader in broadcasting. boxing, as this network has broadcast elite letters regardless of the country every weekend; Simply wonderful cards with narration from Salvador Rodríguez and Renato Bermúdez, and a variety of special guests.

Cuba showed a high technical level, refined, while the Mexicans sought a short-range and aggressive boxing. It was wonderful to see the discipline and strategy that each fighter followed to the letter; the corner brilliantly communicated and there is perfect balance and coordination in all movements. The famous director of Cuban national boxing, Alberto Puig, was present and was very satisfied with this binational event. The public really enjoyed this card and was always interested in the actions of the ring.

With great pleasure we witnessed all the care that the boxing commission and the organizers carried out: medical examinations, weigh-ins, 10, 12 and 14 ounce gloves; two ambulances, with paramedics always ready, and medical service in the ring. The officials in the ring were all neutral to ensure fair competition, and with qualified referees for any eventuality.

David Sutherland from Oklahoma, Steve Morrow and Edward Anthony Collantes from California, and Hector Afu from Panama gave wonderful performances as referees and judges. The scorecards were only a reference as exhibition matches. At the end of each fight, both fighters received a well-deserved applause from the public and a commemorative medal for the historic event.

DID YOU KNOW …?

Jack Johnson, who was the African American world champion, and who has just been commemorated 75 years after his death, lost his title in Cuba.

Johnson had to leave the United States, being prosecuted by law for crimes of a racial nature. He fought and defended his title in Paris, Madrid and even fought in Mexico. He lost the title in Havana, Cuba, to Jess Willard in a fight he claimed to have thrown only to eventually succumb.

TODAY’S ANECDOTE

Mantequilla Napoles and Ultiminio Ramos were very close to my father and, therefore, to my entire family. It was common to see them in Miguel Alemán Park, because they attended to enjoy Vagabundos baseball games, where Don José was the manager and his four children played every Sunday.

There was a big breakfast at home on one occasion, before heading out to an event where my dad was joined by many champions. My mom was in a hurry, tending to the more than 60 who were starving; At that, Ultiminio said: “Doña, I can ask you for two fried eggs, because I’m on a diet and everything looks delicious.”

Time passed and none of the eggs arrived, because my mother forgot … When Doña Martha arrived, Ultiminio commented: “Doña, do you think the hen has laid the eggs?” Followed by the laughter of everyone present …

