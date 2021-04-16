Round 10 of the J1 Japanese League: previous of the Avispa Fukuoka duel

04/16/2021 at 07:00 CEST

The FC Tokyo travel this Saturday to Level-5 stadium to measure yourself with Wasp in their tenth match of the J1 Japanese League, which will start at 7:00.

The Fukuoka Wasp arrives at the match with the intention of improving their performance in the competition after drawing the last match played against the Cherry Osaka. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won two of the nine games played so far and add a figure of 12 goals conceded to 10 in favor.

On the visitors’ side, the FC Tokyo suffered a defeat against Kawasaki Frontale in the last game (2-4), so he hopes to end his losing streak and guide his career in the championship. To date, of the nine games that the FC Tokyo In the J1 Japanese League, he has won four of them and adds a figure of 15 goals against 16 in favor.

As a local, the Fukuoka Wasp has achieved a balance of one victory and three defeats in four games played in his stadium, so that visits to the stadium Level-5 stadium They are not usually the most complicated for visitors. At the exits, the FC Tokyo He has drawn three times in his three games so far, which are figures that do not show an excessively optimistic balance for the game that will measure him with him. Fukuoka Wasp.

The rivals had already met before in the Level-5 stadium and the balance is a tie in favor of Fukuoka Wasp. The last match they played on Wasp and the FC Tokyo In this competition it took place in August 2006 and ended with a result of 5-1 for the visitors.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the Japanese League J1 qualifying table, we can see that the visitors are above the Fukuoka Wasp with a difference of five points. The locals come to the meeting in eleventh position and with 10 points in the locker. For their part, the visitors have 15 points and occupy the eighth position in the tournament.