Rougned Odor’s debut with the New York Yankees is approaching

The Venezuelan Rougned odor is close to debuting with the Yankees of New York in the MLB, after being changed.

Rougned odor was changed to Yankees of New York from the Texas Rangers in exchange for two prospects, while the Texas Rangers will take over the contract.

According to Marly Rivera, Rougned Odor is in Tampa and underwent COVID ingestion protocols. Roudge Odor is expected to make his debut during the Tampa Rays Series against the Yankees from New York.

Now more than ever they need Odor, who can also play second base and Gio Urshela is out until further notice after experiencing side effects from the coronavirus vaccine.

