Rougned Odor will spend 10 days disabled due to injury with the Yankees

The Venezuelan Rougned odor suffered a injury on your knee that will knock you out of Yankees from New York for at least 10 days in the 2021 season of the MLB.

After suffering a strong crash with the Houston Astros mask, Martín Maldonado last night, May 4, Odor received the news that it will go through the disabled list of the Big leagues.

Although the clash seemed stronger than it really seems to be up to now, both players were lucky enough to leave the field of play under their own power and go for tests to find out the magnitude of the damage. injury.

The Creole of the Yankees, Rougned odor It seemed that he was finding his way with the wood after being the protagonist of several hits to give him the victory, advantage or tie the commitment in the MLB.

Here is the report:

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

• Placed INF Rougned Odor on the 10-day injured list with a left knee sprain.

• Recalled RHP Albert Abreu (# 84) from Triple-A Scranton / Wilkes-Barre. – New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 5, 2021

From here we wish a speedy recovery to who is known as “El Tipo” in the Big leagues.