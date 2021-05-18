Rougned Odor was activated by the Yankees in the Major Leagues

Rougned odor was activated by Yankees of New York after suffering a knee injury in the 2021 season of the Big leagues.

After a collision with the receiver of the Houston Astros, Martín Maldonado, the Venezuelan had to spend a few days on the disabled list due to a sore knee. The organization of Yankees they reported that Rougned odor It was activated today in the MLB.

Odor, who arrived at the Bombers in the middle of the 2021 campaign of the Big leagues, had been crucial for New Yorkers who appear to have found their way to the Playoffs in the MLB.

Rougned odor has been part of that offensive exploit that the New York organization has had, since before his injury he had given important hits that contributed to the victory or to stay alive in the games of the Big leagues.

After being activated, the Yankees from New York once again have the Creole who registers an average of .164, 11 RBIs and four homers in the big top.

Although they are not the best numbers at the beginning of the harvest with the Yankees, Rougned odor it has improved since its inception.

Here the report after being activated: