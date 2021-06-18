Rougned Odor replaced Gleyber Torres due to an injury at the Yankees

The Venezuelan Gleyber Torres came out of the game of Yankees from New York for a possible injury In your leg. Rougned odor was the one who replaced him in the MLB.

After wanting to make a fantastic move, Gleyber Torres had to leave the field of play without making many moves to try to follow. Apparently there has to be something to do with a possible injury for the streamer of New Yorkers in the Big leagues.

towers, who has improved at shortstop for the Yankees He got a double play grounder that he managed to dominate, but his legs suffered a bit as Rougned odor had to enter for his partner in the MLB.

The New York organization has not yet given an update on the status of Gleyber Torres. However, fans and chroniclers are on the expectation that it could be alarming to lead him out of the meeting with the Yankees.

Here the video of the injury:

Gleyber got up gingerly after last inning’s double play attempt and took a bit of a slide during the play pic.twitter.com/A2onbh9UIu – Talkin ‘Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 18, 2021

Without a doubt, losing the Venezuelan for Aaron Boone would be another headache as Yankees They are gearing up to get into the Playoffs of the MLB.