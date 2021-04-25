Rougned Odor homered today for the second day in a row

The Venezuelan Rougned odor reconnected home run the day of today with the Yankees of New York for the second day in a row in the Big leagues (MLB).

Odor It seems that he found his way with the bombers, last night against Cleveland he homered with Bat Flip included, but today He did it again before Shane Bieber in the Big leagues.

A pitching that was left low to the right-hander, Rougned odor He took the opportunity to stretch his arms and send her flying between the center and right field of the MLB.

Here the video of home run from today:

Fitting in perfectly with the Yankees is @RougnedOdor. 💪 💪 💪 pic.twitter.com/TPWAKaSkBw – LasMayores (@LasMayores) April 24, 2021

The 27-year-old Creole has fitted in perfectly with the Yankees of New York, since the hits he has given have been to tie, flip or win a game in the Big leagues.

The day of today, did it again to give the Bombers a partial victory over the Cleveland Indians 2-1 in the fifth inning at Progressive Field.

Without a doubt, since that hit of Rougned odor, the Venezuelan knew that he had left home run on the MLB and he’s having a good offensive time with the Yankees.