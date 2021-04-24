Rougned Odor hit home run with Bat Flip included

The Venezuelan Rougned odor took out his second home run with the Yankees of New York in the 2021 season of the Big leagues – MLB. The “Guy” performed Bat Flip.

A pitch that stayed in the zone of power of the New York player, he took advantage of it to send it to fly throughout the right field of Progressive Field of the MLB.

With this home run, Rougned odor continues to show that his starting position can be won at the point of hitting the ball Big leagues. Yesterday was also key in the victory of the bomber organization.

Odor in the current season of the MLB, registers .194 average, seven RBIs and two homers, but the last one with Bat Flip.

Here the video:

Rougned Odor ties the game and shows off with one hell of a bat flip! pic.twitter.com/rgDSgUnt9P – Talkin ‘Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 23, 2021

Without a doubt, ever since the hit hit, all the fans and players knew that the ball was gone. home run in the Big leagues Y, Rougned odor he enjoyed it with Bat Flip included.

These homers may be an indication that the Yankees begin to generate victories and be that fearsome team that you promised to be before the start of this season of the MLB.

It will stay Rougned odor with the Yankees?

We read them!