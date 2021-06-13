Rougned Odor hit his sixth home run of the season with the Yankees

The Venezuelan of the Yankees from New York, Rougned odor today connected his sixth home run of the 2021 season of the Big leagues – MLB.

A pitching that remained in the power zone of the rival pitcher, Odor He took the opportunity to send it flying around the right field of Citizens Bank Park in the big top.

In this way, Rougned odor added his sixth home run of the 2021 campaign with the uniform of the Yankees from New York and has 14 RBIs and an average of .197.

Although his performance has not been entirely good, the Venezuelan second baseman continues to be a starter in the team of Aaron Boone, who has been widely criticized since his sweep loss to the Boston Red Sox in the MLB.

Rougned Odor pulled the seam off that ball. 😲 #MLBVenezuela 🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/svtFd2jO1P – MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) June 12, 2021

The home run from Rougned odor it had a departure speed of 108 miles and a run of 428 feet. Without a doubt, since the hit hit the New York slugger knew that that ball was out of the field and added another homerun for his numbers in the 2021 season of Big leagues.