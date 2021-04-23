Rougned Odor and Gleyber Torres gave the victory to the Yankees (Video)

Venezuelan players Rougned odor Y Gleyber Torres had a very important performance that allowed him to triumph to the Yankees of New York in the MLB.

On Thursday’s day that faced the Yankees of New York against the Cleveland Indians, Odor and Torres were important in the lauro de los Mulos.

Things started badly for the starter of the Bronx team Domingo Germán by allowing three runs in the same first inning, where an error by the same Dominican pitcher complicated things and led the Yankees down 0-3.

In the third inning began the reaction of the Mules, where they scored three runs with a hit from LeMaheiu and another valuable from Gleyber who drove one and caused the error of the Indians right fielder that caused the equality 3-3.

GT’s hit collection. pic.twitter.com/gNnhg74SXT – New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 23, 2021

In the top of the seventh inning with Actions 3-3, the Yankees their bases were full and it was Odor’s turn.

The Venezuelan fired a cannon shot into center field to drive two runs that gave the Mules the decisive lead 5-3, scoring Aaron Judge and Gleyber who was active in his team’s important innings.

Rougie delivers 👏 pic.twitter.com/QcBqYDgdt7 – New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 23, 2021

To give the final numbers to the game, catcher Kyle Higashioka hit a solo homer through center field to make it 6-3.

Stop! Higgy time. pic.twitter.com/kA91K9ehdz – New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 23, 2021

It should be noted the player that Germán threw, who after going down, was able to pitch for six innings, allowing two earned runs, with seven hits.