It was the time of Messenger and Fotolog, of Radical and Motorola Razr, of the succession of upper and lower case in the same word. From hairstyle to ashtray, eyebrows furrowed by the razor, gold chain, piercings and ear rings. Scooter and helmet with tribal print, but placed at the elbow to avoid damaging the laborious hair styling. The solid color tracksuit from Nike gave way to shirts, jackets, jeans or wide ankle pants from Rottweiler, Dj’s Band, W2P, Foam Gum, El Niño Tarifa, Sonique or No Fear. The provocative attitude was also manifested in those bland blue cardboard folders decorated by the logo stickers of the firm in question. Looks always combined, strident tones –the more harmful to the eye, the better–, and the Salomon or the Puma Sparco as an object of desire on the feet. Between the end of the nineties and the beginning of the two thousand, a handful of fashion brands managed to dress an entire generation representing the – for years – reviled aesthetic classed as cani, pokera or makinera. Today, when the flames of tribal airs have even reached ensigns like Prada, we pay tribute to the firms that taught us to boast of a ‘malt’ spirit.

“The cani aesthetic was an attempt to stretch and romanticize that moment of liberation of the youth ‘by force.’ The scene was adapted to the appearance of social networks, mobiles and chuleo, ”says designer Alejandra Jaime Mendoza, who a few years ago managed to make a name for herself in the national industry with the firm María Magdalena – now disappeared – which she referenced without complex those looks. Born in 1990, the Huelva-born woman experienced firsthand the rise of this mutation of the Bakala movement of the 1990s.

Daniel González, a graphic designer specialized in T-shirt design and textile printing, had just left the school of illustration when he entered work in 2007 in one in a twilight Rottweiler that at that time belonged to the disappeared Code Bleu group, also owner of other firms. best sellers like Foam Gum, Dj’s Band or Sonique. “These brands targeted the canis, a specific social tribe. They were for middle class people because they were not very expensive, they could afford them neighborhood kids. They took advantage of the boom in electronic discotheques and from there they began to succeed, ”he recalls on the other end of the phone.

The success of these brands first invaded the parking lots of the macro discotheques on rave mornings, but later they reached the large bottles of the polygons of each Spanish city and the corridors of the institutes, decontextualizing their electronic vocation and getting a whole generation to identify themselves. with them. The search for a defined and shared identity was the main reason that led to its success and assimilation. “We needed to frame ourselves in a specific style and those brands knew how to see it. They were easily identifiable and offered cheek and cheek, it was not a naughty pose. At that time labels were important and we defended them, not like now. It was a very fanatic fashion, ”says Jaime Mendoza. Daniel Pérez, from the retropica retropica blog, believes that his success responds more to a circumstantial question: “Those clothing brands became the aesthetic basis of the movement, which had a great following and a marked aesthetic. Hence his triumph, “he declares.

Identification was also shaped in terms of antagonism with the other predominant social tribe of the time – and of all times -, the posh. “You had to make it clear which team you were from: either a bad boy or daddy’s boy, there wasn’t much spectrum. The marks were the way to recognize at a glance if they were with you or against you. It was a time of many party fights, a lot of confrontation… and also of disinhibition ”, clarifies the designer. Hence, logos and prints (menacing devils, rabid rottweilers or ghosts looking like sperm) had a special presence on garments. They were wearing solid color tracksuits, better if it was white and was signed by Nike. They left the fluorine thong in sight and measured their level of ‘malotism’ based on the size of the hood of the pants.

As González confesses, the greatest successes of firms such as Rottweiler were t-shirts, polo shirts and sweatpants. “They did not give us great guidelines when designing, a design chief was guiding us and based on the histories of garments that had sold well, we tried to do similar things.” Years before branded content was a common concept in the offices of marketing executives, these companies boosted their brands with stickers that illustrated the folders of millions of students, comps, and even theme parties.

Rottweiler knitted sweater, today only available in thrift stores. Photo: Micolet.com

As meteoric was the success as the fall. The techno temples closed their doors, the music went elsewhere and the garments no longer had a place on the shelves of El Corte Inglés. The trend did not exceed the first decade of this century and the firms disappeared systematically and without remedy. “His time is past,” says the graphic designer about his inability to reinvent himself, who also focuses on the questionable quality of his catalog: “They did not know how to update themselves with the times or make quality clothing. They did not have very good fabrics or good patterns, they were not entirely optimal marks ”. “They did not define their own identity, basically they copied what they saw to be working at a lower price and their own productions were not remarkable,” adds Pérez. Of those mentioned, only No Fear (focused on motocross) and El Niño Tarifa remain relevant today, the latter more focused on the surfing environment and children’s clothing.

The transformation of the textile sector and the establishment of low cost was also partly to blame for the precipitous disappearance of these mid-priced firms, unable to compete with the youth-oriented franchises of these giants. The specificity of the target audience for these labels ended up assuming its judgment. “They met the needs of a particular moment. Those teens grew up and left the ‘party uniform’ behind to adopt an image that more closely matched the job market. In general, fashion was less flexible, typecast, and people still dressed according to age. Now that has changed ”, explains Alejandra Jaime, who concludes by corroborating how, thanks to the passage of time and the transformation of other people’s shame into nostalgia, current brands have been influenced by past ones.

“Fashion is cyclical, and right now bakala winks are stronger than ever. For years there have been tribals and llamas everywhere, and the wide pants are coming again. ” Maybe in not so long it will be time to show off those W2P, Dj’s Band or Rottweiler pieces that once took over your wardrobe. If the blush caused by those photos you abjured, and which boasted dozens of ‘Likes’ in your Tuenti account, they did not lead you to get rid of them.

