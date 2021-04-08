Rotten Tomatoes rates Godzilla vs. Kong as one of the best movies so far in 2021

After the MonsterVerse got off to a more or less decent start with Godzilla (2014) – 74%, and then a second acceptable installment with Kong: Skull Island – 76%, it seemed that the franchise was doomed after the premiere of Godzilla II: King of the Monsters – 41% film that disappointed many, received numerous negative reviews and failed at the box office, grossing only $ 386.6 million, with budget of almost US $ 200 million. However, this year the MonsterVerse is having tremendous success thanks to Godzilla vs. Kong – 85%, even when it comes to criticism.

The confrontation between the two classic movie monsters has caused a great impact, perhaps because they are two icons of the seventh art that had not been found in decades, or perhaps because people really wanted to return to theaters after so long missing. The truth is that it has already raised US $ 285.8 million worldwide, despite having also premiered on HBO Max.

But beyond its box office, what is surprising is that on Rotten Tomatoes it has reached the list of the best films so far this year, along with 48 other titles. Godzilla vs. Kong It boasts a 75% Critical Acceptance Rate on Rotten Tomatoes, and ranks 48th on the list, alongside Palmer – 80% at 49 and Spoor – 77% at 47.

Godzilla vs. Kong It was directed by Adam Wingard, and so far we know that it is the last installment of the MonsterVerse; however, fans have started a Twitter campaign with the hashtag #ContinueTheMonsterverse, which seeks to convince Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures that more kaijus movies are worth producing.

In the last decade we have had several productions focused on giant monsters, and in addition to the MonsterVerse, Titans of the Pacific stood out – 71% and Shin Godzilla – 88%; the first was a tribute by Guillermo del Toro to those monsters that marked his childhood, and the second was a new interpretation of the film that gave rise to the Godzilla franchise.

In the list of Rotten Tomatoes we also find several tapes that have given something to talk about as Neglect, I take care of you – 75%, from Netflix, which stood out for the performance of its protagonists and its criticism of the “shark mentality”; Beautiful Revenge – 90%, a feminist drama about a girl who seeks revenge for the death of a friend who was sexually abused; and Raya and The Last Dragon – 97%, the new Disney for children that tells the story of a princess in a world inspired by the cultures of Southeast Asia.

Here are the top 10 best of 2021 spots according to Rotten Tomatoes:

76 days

Without Particular Signs – 100%

Quo vadis, Aida? – 100%

Higher

MLK / FBI – 100%

Minari – 100%

The father – 100%

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry – 70%

Shiva Baby – 90%

The Reason I Jump

Godzilla vs. Kong It may not be one of the best films of the year, its appearance on this list is not enough to consider it as such (and there are several months before the end of 2020), but it must be recognized that it has managed to attract audiences to movie theaters , which is considered a ray of hope in the middle of the darkness, because the film exhibition industry is one of the most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. If you haven’t seen it yet, you might want to take a look at its official synopsis and consider going to see it:

Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong when these mythical adversaries find themselves in a spectacular battle with the fate of the world at stake. Kong and his protectors set out on a dangerous journey to find their true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphan with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the world. The epic clash between the two Titans, instigated by unseen forces, is just the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the Earth’s core.

