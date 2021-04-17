Rothschild Investment Corp acquires more than 250 million shares in Grayscale ETH Trust

Compartir

In a recent filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Chicago-based Rothschild Investment Corp disclosed that it has purchased 265,302 shares in Grayscale’s ETH trust, while adding to its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.

The filing revealed that the company’s total GBTC shares are 38,346, an increase from the 30,454 shares it owned in January. Ethereum’s holdings with the group represent a new position.

There is speculation among market watchers that the first quarter of the year has a large influx of institutional investment into the digital currency ecosystem through trusts like Grayscale’s. Speculation abounds as this period coincides with the big push in the price of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and all cryptocurrencies as a whole.

Rothschild Investment Corp was established in 1908 by Monroe Rothschild and his brother-in-law Samuel Karger and the firm has no affiliations with the infamous Rothschild family dynasty. The firm is one of the first mainstream investment teams to venture into cryptocurrencies, holding up to $ 210,000 in GBTC in 2017, according to a previous filing with the SEC. At the time, Bitcoin was priced at around $ 2000 per coin.

The potential for BTC to serve as a viable and functional asset store for corporate businesses is no longer debatable. Companies such as business intelligence and software company MicroStrategy Incorporated, electric car maker Tesla Inc and Plaza Inc, among others rank as some of the divestment suits their excess liquidity in the growing asset class. In addition to Rothschild Investment Corp, the Chinese technology company, Meitu Inc is also a prolific investor in Ethereum.

The digital currency ecosystem is still relatively new, and the flow of institutional funds from firms like Rothschild and other acclaimed crypto backers will help accelerate the much sought-after shift towards the era of mainstream adoption.

Image Source: Shutterstock