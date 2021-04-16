Rothschild Investment buys £ 3.46m stake in Grayscale’s ETH Trust

Rothschild Investment Corporation has ventured into an Ethereum (ETH) investment vehicle. A report revealed this news on April 16, noting that the organization recently purchased 265,302 shares of the Grayscale Ethereum Trust. This purchase was reportedly the Rothschild Investment Corporation’s first investment in an ETH vehicle and, as of March 31, its stake in the trust was worth £ 3.46 million.

The Chicago-based company also strengthened its position in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by purchasing an additional 7,892 shares. At the moment, the company owns 38,346 shares, which were worth 1.4 million pounds sterling as of March 31.

Rothschild Investment Corporation reportedly first became interested in investing in crypto investment vehicles in 2017. At that time, the company purchased shares of the Grayscale BTC Trust. However, he soon liquidated his investment before re-entering office two years later. Since then, the company has taken a keen interest in the cryptocurrency sector, leading to its investment in the Grayscale Ethereum Trust.

According to regulatory filings, Rothschild Investment Corporation is one of the few companies to have invested in the Grayscale Ethereum Trust.

ETH Sets All-Time Highs As Institutions Venture Into Cryptocurrencies

Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, continues to show stellar price performance. After significant gains in the past seven days, the ETH options market saw massive growth which saw the total number of long and short positions in call and put options rise to 2.4 billion pounds on April 14.

These gains also caused the coin to set a new all-time high at £ 1,852.71 today. At the time of writing, at 8:20 am UTC, ETH has had a slight downward correction to change hands at 1,785.22 pounds. This figure denotes a 3.86% drop from its ATH and a 0.77 drop. % in the last 24 hours. However, ETH is currently outperforming BTC as it is up 1.52% against the leading cryptocurrency.

Before establishing a new ATH, the Ethereum network underwent the long-awaited Berlin fork. This update incorporated four Ethereum Enhancement Proposals (EIP), preparing the network for the largest London fork in July.

