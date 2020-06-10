Thiago Silva will not continue at PSG next season. The Parisian club has already communicated to the player that he will not renew, so he will end an eight-year period as a footballer in Paris. The Brazilian central defender, at 35, wants to continue playing and must find a new destination.

Meanwhile, Jerome Rothen, a former French international for PSG, believes that Thiago Silva has not met the expectations that his signing and the career that should make him one of the best central defenders in the world generated. The former footballer has told RMC that “his departure makes sense, for a bit he offered what he had to give, but during his cycle there have been errors and he has received slaps for which he is responsible, more so being the team captain and winning a important salary. “

Rothen, who was very tough on the Brazilian central defender, believes that “It has never been like Ramos or Van DijkNowhere else would he have earned the money he has taken in Paris; He is a good player, but limited mentally, “he concludes. The fact of not having conquered the Champions, something that the two centrals mentioned by the former French international have done, has detracted a lot from his career at PSG. This season will have its last chance, at least with the Parisian team shirt.

“When you pay a player so much, you expect him to transform those around him as well; If it were up to me, I would save the two months of his contract, which he still has until August, he was crying all year to renewEven his wife got involved in that matter, and then he was the first to not accept the reduction of wages due to the crisis of the pandemic, “Rothen criticizes harshly.