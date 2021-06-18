Rotating intergalactic filaments | Science and Technology News (Amazings® / NCYT®)

There are many things that rotate in the universe, from small to huge, and astronomers have now found the largest. In our world, electrons can rotate around atoms as can spinning tops and figure skaters. These examples already make a big difference in scale, since a figure skater is ten billion times bigger than an atom, and if we move away from a figure skater towards larger scales we can reach lengths of tens of thousands of years- light, such as the radius of our galaxy, the Milky Way. It too rotates, with a rotation period, or “galactic year,” of hundreds of millions of years.

Now, an international study in which the researcher Mark Neyrinck (Ikerbasque Foundation) at the University of the Basque Country (UPV / EHU) has participated, has made it possible to measure the rotation of intergalactic filaments, considered the longest rotating elements in the universe. The team measured this rotation through computer simulations that model galaxy formation and the cosmic network of filaments that binds galaxies together.

The typical spinning filament that Neyrinck and his colleagues studied is tens of millions of light-years long and millions of light-years thick, spinning around its axis rather than its length. This rotation is not like that of a solid body or a car axle, so the edges of the column move much faster than matter near the center. Nor is it like a vortex or a tornado, with much faster speeds in the center; on the contrary, it falls between these extremes. A filament also usually has a substantial substructure, perhaps made up of many galaxies along it. If a galactic year is long, a filamentary year is absolutely inconceivable. Most of them have yet to complete a full rotation since they formed billions of years ago. Some rotate faster, and their large size means that the rotational speed is still very high by human standards, hundreds of thousands of km / h.

Upon learning of this theoretical finding, another team, led by Peng Wang and Noam Libeskind of the Leibniz Institute for Astrophysics in Potsdam, Germany, decided to search for spinning filaments in the real universe. In a sample of galaxies and filaments from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey, which has mapped millions of galaxies in the sky, they found that many filaments spin.

In the study, the rotation of intergalactic filaments, considered the longest rotating elements in the universe, has been measured. The image shows a computer simulation of a sector of one such filament. (Illustration: Qianli Xia, Mark C. Neyrinck, Yan-Chuan Cai, Miguel, A. Aragón-Calvo)

A computer simulation contains the velocities and positions of matter necessary to measure rotations, but in the real Universe, the measurement has to be a little less direct. Astronomers can measure whether an object is zooming in or out by measuring its redshift or blue Doppler shift. The observing team discovered that many filaments that stretch across the sky have galaxies moving toward us on one side and galaxies moving away on the other; from which they concluded that the simplest explanation for this phenomenon is that the filaments are spinning.

Their finding has largely verified theoretical predictions. This is one of the rare situations in which a theoretical prediction is confirmed by observations almost simultaneously. Although several astronomers had discovered that filaments are spinning environments that can spin galaxies, the idea of ​​measuring filament rotations was inspired by something entirely different, an origami toy model of the cosmic web, developed by researcher Ikerbasque. at the UPV / EHU, Mark Neyrinck. In this origami toy model, all the galaxies and filaments of the cosmic web emerge from folds driven by gravity in a three-dimensional version of origami paper. It’s a bit like cutting a corner piece out of a gelatin cube and placing it back on top of the rest of the gelatin, only the dark matter gelatin slices can run through each other to form structures like this.

In this model, a filament is a kind of cosmic Toblerone and generally carries rotation; If a filament is linked to a rotating galaxy (and it normally is), it must rotate. “It’s amazing that this toy model based on twisted origami folds can explain the way filaments spin in the real Universe,” Neyrinck said. “I don’t know of a better example of an apparent detour through art that allows for a scientific discovery.” (Source: UPV / EHU)