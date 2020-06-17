Samsung’s range of smartwatches is about to be renewed with a new model, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. Several have been the leaks that have advanced the watch, and now we have the most detailed list of features: from turn of rotating bezel to dial at 1.4 inch panel that will have the largest Watch 3.

Samsung is one of the brands with the largest presence in the field of smart watches, the Galaxy Watch are a reference in the market. Based on Tizen platform, Samsung has been updating its range annually, normally in late summer. And this year, according to rumors, it seems that the launch will be repeated together with the new Galaxy Note; coming with an element that was missed in the past generation: the rotating bezel.

Electrocardiograms, military resistance and titanium option

Samsung Galaxy Watch

Previous generations suffered a noticeable design change that left many users somewhat unhappy: the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active and Samsung galaxy Watch Active2 lost the rotating bezel to delve into a sportier design. Said bezel would return in the next Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.

SamMobile has obtained new features exclusively from the next Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, a watch that should see the light together in the same Unpacked where the brand will present the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20. In terms of design, the Watch 3 would return to the more classic style of watch offering greater health records, a new variant in titanium and military resistance MIL-STD-810G.

We do not know the design of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 since this has not been filtered yet, but we can build the table of characteristics almost completely. Always according to the leaks: until the day of the presentation we will not be able to assure them.

Galaxy Watch 3 41 mm

Galaxy Watch 3 45mm

DIMENSIONS

45 x 46.2 x 11.1 mm

41 x 42.5 x 11.3

SCREEN

1.2 inch

Corning Gorilla Glass DX glass

1.4 inch

Corning Gorilla Glass DX glass

STORAGE

8 GB

8 GB

RAM

1 GB

1 GB

SENSORS

Heart rate reading

ECG sensor (electrocardiograms)

Heart rate reading

ECG sensor (electrocardiograms)

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth

Gps

4G LTE variant

Bluetooth

Gps

4G LTE variant

DRUMS

247 mAh

340 mAh

OPERATING SYSTEM

Tizen OS 5.5

Tizen OS 5.5

OTHERS

Rotating bezel

IP68 resistance

MIL-STD-810G Military Certification

Stainless steel and titanium versions

Rotating bezel

IP68 resistance

MIL-STD-810G Military Certification

Stainless steel and titanium versions

The expected date for the next Unpacked is August 5, Samsung has not yet confirmed it. During the event, apart from Watch 3, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Fold 2.

