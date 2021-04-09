Rota receives Utrera

04/09/2021 at 6:03 PM CEST

The Broken and the Utrera They continue their journey in the Second Phase of the Third Division in search of new goals, playing this Saturday at 18:00 the match that corresponds to the opening day at the stadium Navarro Flores Municipal Stadium.

The Broken ranked 5th in the First Phase of the Third Division with 22 points and a balance of 15 goals in favor and 21 against.

On the other hand, the Utrera he was in fifth position in the previous phase of the competition with 30 points and figures of 26 goals in his favor and 26 against.

The rivals had already met before in the Navarro Flores Municipal Stadium and the balance is two defeats and two draws in favor of the Broken. In addition, the visitors do not lose in their last four visits to the stadium of the Broken. The last match they played together in this competition was in November 2019 and ended with a score of 0-2 in favor of the Utrera.