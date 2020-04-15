The video is giving a lot to talk about for the different proposals and styles of each influencer of “makeup”

Rosy McMichael.

Photo:

Gustavo Caballero / .

Today through Instagram Rosy McMichael He gave the surprise when sharing a video in which he appears together with several famous influencers in the world of makeup, among them the beautiful Anna Sarelly, who usually stands out for making tutorials with more editorial looks.

The video consists of one by one the spouses of the Youtube While they demonstrate their true appearance without makeup, to later expose the power of a “brush” in their hands, thus exposing their best creations, they call this #passthebrush 🇲🇽⁣.

“#Passthebrush 🇲🇽⁣ How incredible to collaborate remotely with all these people that I love and admire! Rosy wrote to introduce the video. Along with them are also: Pau Florencia⁣, Anibal Talamantes, Miss Monroe, Daniela Alfaro, Fernanda Blaz, mikusita, Mickey Jonas Vloggers, Luis Torres and Pamela Segura.

From the list of youtubers, Rosy’s name usually stands out because she is also the Internet celebrity that Univision works with in several important events, such as awards and brand campaigns.

Anna Sarelly For its part, it is recognized for displaying more editorial makeup creations, in the style of magazines such as Vogue. She also brings a lot of fashion sense through her social networks, with a very unique style, but also with clear fashion trends and others even with haute couture trends.

.