“Rossi? At 42 I see myself in my car workshop “

06/18/2021

On at 12:07 CEST

Remy Gardner (Sydney, 1998) live his sweetest moment in the World Cup. Solid leader in Moto2 and with his future in MotoGP on track at KTM and Tech3, the son of the famous Wayne Gardner remembers that despite his origins, the road to here has not been easy.

What is your first memory on a motorcycle?

When I was four years old, I asked to get one for Christmas, but my father refused, he knew that motorcycles are dangerous and he didn’t want to put me at risk. I insisted so much that in the end he gave in. Until he was eight or nine years old, he rode a motorcycle for fun on our farm in Australia, until one day I told him that I wanted to try myself in competition. He also tried to avoid it, but I got away with it and won the first dirt track race. “Well, uncle’s not bad,” Dad said. And until today.

When did you move to Spain?

After being Australian speed champion, we decided to come to Europe to continue my career and we settled in Sitges. I have lived here since I was 14 years old. I did three seasons at the FIM CEV and at first it was difficult, because the level here was very high, but then I started to get on the podium and that opened the doors to the World Championship when I was 17 years old.

Where is the key to your progression?

My father has taught me everything I know about motorcycles. Without your support and money in the beginning, it is obvious that I would not be here and I have to thank you.

What is the best advice you have ever given him?

On a professional level it all adds up, but especially to brake hard and very late. I’m pretty good at it. And on a personal level he always tells me “have a good time, if not why are you running? You have to enjoy the trip & rdquor ;.

The Moto2 ride is getting pretty hectic this year. Two wins, six podiums and an 11-point lead after seven races & mldr;

Yes, but before there were quite hard years. It is my fifth season in Moto 2 and the previous ones were very difficult due to injuries and poor results. I did not have good equipment to compete in front and I did not know if I was going to be without a motorcycle the following year – they were ‘dodgy’ times.

How did you get ahead?

I think the key is to learn from what you do wrong, from mistakes. I have committed quite a few and have suffered many injuries. Little by little I have been polishing the faults.

Do you feel wrapped up in the structure of Aki Ajo?

All teams are like your second family. In all of them there are good and bad and always some tension but we work together and we share many days and weeks a year. Personally, I have never had a bad feeling in any team that I have been to.

What excites you more, the idea of ​​winning the Moto2 World Championship or the idea of ​​getting into MotoGP?

Both. First we have to concentrate on trying to win the championship, MotoGP is not yet on. There is still a lot of championship left and we must continue with our feet on the ground, working hard.

Does the premier class and competing with the best intimidate you?

Not because of the riders, but because of the power and speed of the MotoGP, the brakes, which are made of carbon & mldr; the first time I open throttle on the straight it’s going to be very exciting. Physically I am a bit heavy for Moto2, I am about six kilos over, so the big bikes will suit me well.

When you were born, Valentino Rossi was already at the World Cup. How do you see that at 42 years old you insist on continuing?

He has always been my hero. At the age of six he watched all of his careers on television. It will be very sad if I don’t get to compete against him, it is a dream to race with the ‘great’ Valentino Rossi. But it seems that it will not be possible, that this will be his last year, unfortunately.

Do you see yourself at 42 on a motorcycle?

I don’t think so, I have other interests and I’m not so excited about the idea (laughs) … at that age I see myself in my workshop manufacturing and restoring cars. The one now is a mini workshop but when I retire I will have a huge one to make prototypes …

Which rider do you see as champion this year in MotoGP?

Fabio (Quartararo) seems very strong. He is shitting it on some things but if he learns from his failures he is to win the World Cup, he has a level point more than his rivals.

Will Márquez go back to being the one he was before his accident?

It will cost you. When I saw him in the first free in Portugal he surprised me. I was thinking “this guy is already there again, just like always & rdquor ;, but physically he is suffering more than expected. And mentally it is also very difficult to get such a serious injury out of your head. This year will be transitional, but I hope that next year we can have fun again with the Márquez show to the fullest.

What does a pilot think when a tragedy like Jason Dupasquier happens at Mugello?

It was very sad, I was just a boy, 19 years old. In the paddock the night before they already said that he was wrong, but his death shocked me, like everyone else. We pilots accept the risk, we risk our lives. When it happens you cannot do anything, it is a great shame, but you have to continue. MotoGP is really quite safe, we have had five fatal accidents in 20 years and we are going at 300 km / h. Security measures have allowed for these very low numbers and will improve further in the future.

What style of pilot do you most identify with?

From the old ones, with Casey (Stoner). He turned a lot with the rear wheel and I also come out of the corners well. Oliveira would say that he has a style similar to mine.

Apart from his father, who have been his idols?

Valentino and Stoner. And especially James Hunt and Nicky Lauda. They were the best. They combined a bit of party and work. You have to work hard but also live life and be happy

So you like F1 too?

I really like technology, cars, but racing seems a bit boring to me.

How are you approaching this weekend’s race?

Rather, the two to come, Germany and the Netherlands, which are the last before the ‘break’ of the summer. Sachsenring is a somewhat complicated circuit, karting and looking for the grip is always a fight. I like Assen a lot, it’s a very fast circuit, very fucking, I love it. We are going to try to get the maximum points for the championship and see what happens.